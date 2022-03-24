Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings is building Lincoln Commerce Center, a nearly 2 million-square-foot industrial project in Lincoln County, NC The six-building property is being developed on about 230 acres near state highways 16 and 73 Its...
Charlotte Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 497,989-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Erie, Pa, transportation and logistics company is taking its space at the...
Houston Business Journal PBC Interests has bought the 126,000-square-foot Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center in Seguin, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Houston company has hired Edge...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has bought a 160-acre development site in Denton, Texas, where it wants to build a 900,000-square-foot industrial project The Dallas developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...
REBusiness Online Walters Group has started work on the second phase of the 150-unit Cornerstone at Branchburg, an age- and income-restricted apartment property in Branchburg, NJ The property, restricted to tenants aged 55 and older, is being built...
Oak Street Real Estate Capital has acquired a 92-acre development site in Baxter, Tenn, from Portobello America, on which it’ll build a 965,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for the maker and distributor of ceramic tile Once it completes...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of G Carter Group and P3 Markets will break ground this September on the Halim A Flowers Center, an affordable-housing project with 50 units of transitional housing, as well as apartments, condominiums and...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Bromley Cos has proposed building a 16-story office building as part of the Midtown Tampa development in that Florida city The 400,000-square-foot property is being called Midtown East and will sit next to the...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...