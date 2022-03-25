Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Bossier Corp has plans to build a 320-unit apartment complex in Winter Garden, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Orlando, Fla The property, which is being called the Registry at Grass Lakes, has been proposed for a 20-acre...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has proposed building a 364-unit apartment complex in Knightdale, NC, about 13 miles east of Raleigh, NC The project, which will include 30 townhomes, is being planned for a 27-acre L-shaped parcel...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has bought a development site in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $57 million The Miami developer bought the site, at 15530, 15540 and 15780 West Dixie Highway, from a company managed by Gabriel Boano of...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for The Elan Apartments in Lake Worth, Fla, about 16 miles southwest of West Palm Beach, Fla Greystar of Charleston, SC, recently broke ground on the project,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Franklin Street Properties is offering for sale the 195,098-square-foot office property at 909 Davis St in Evanston, Ill, about 15 miles north of Chicago The Wakefield, Mass, investor has tapped Newmark to market the...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is developing The Casey, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is building the property at 4250 Gridiron Road, as part of the 242-acre Frisco Station...
Cincinnaticom Crawford Hoying is planning to build the 171-room Hotel Celare in Cincinnati The Dublin, Ohio, developer expects to break ground on the property later this year, with completion slated for 2024 It’s being constructed at 310...
Crain’s New York Business Nonprofit developer Phipps Houses has filed plans with New York City to move ahead with the fifth and final phase of Rockaway Village, a 1,700-unit affordable housing complex in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, NY...