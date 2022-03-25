Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has bought a development site in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $57 million The Miami developer bought the site, at 15530, 15540 and 15780 West Dixie Highway, from a company managed by Gabriel Boano of...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for The Elan Apartments in Lake Worth, Fla, about 16 miles southwest of West Palm Beach, Fla Greystar of Charleston, SC, recently broke ground on the project,...
Rentvcom IDC Logistics has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 553,000 square feet in Fontana, Calif, and Garden City, Ga The Los Angeles logistics firm will occupy the 189,500-sf property at 10840 Cherry Ave in Fontana and the...
Commercial Observer Glazer Properties has bought the 48,267-square-foot Backlick Center in Springfield, Va, for $25 million, or $518/sf Crow Holdings of Dallas sold the retail property, at 6651-6691 Backlick Road, which it had purchased in 2017 for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their near non-stop escalation in February, climbing by 077 percent from January’s levels, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property...
Sunstone Hotel Investors has sold two properties with 725 rooms in Chicago for $1295 million, or $178,620/room, to Magna Hospitality Group The Irvine, Calif, REIT sold the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown, at 600 North State St, and the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings is building Lincoln Commerce Center, a nearly 2 million-square-foot industrial project in Lincoln County, NC The six-building property is being developed on about 230 acres near state highways 16 and 73 Its...