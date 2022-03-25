Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $93 million of financing to facilitate the $131 million purchase and proposed renovations of the 320-unit Skyhouse Midtown apartment property in the Midtown area of Atlanta The 23-story property, at 1080...
Real Estate Weekly A venture of WeWork, private equity firm Rhone Capital and Hudson’s Bay Co has sold the 660,000-square-foot Lord & Taylor department store building in Midtown Manhattan to Amazoncom Inc for $978 million, or $1,481/sf...
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc is looking to supercharge its purchase of grocery-anchored shopping centers It's formed a venture with London investment manager Pantheon and another institutional investor that has the capacity to make more than $1 billion...
Orlando Business Journal Bossier Corp has plans to build a 320-unit apartment complex in Winter Garden, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Orlando, Fla The property, which is being called the Registry at Grass Lakes, has been proposed for a 20-acre...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has proposed building a 364-unit apartment complex in Knightdale, NC, about 13 miles east of Raleigh, NC The project, which will include 30 townhomes, is being planned for a 27-acre L-shaped parcel...
Santa Barbara News-Press Majestic Asset Management has paid $507 million, or $26053/sf, for Tech Park @ Engage, a six-building industrial property that totals 194,600 square feet in Goleta, Calif The Agoura Hills, Calif, investor, which was...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has bought a development site in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $57 million The Miami developer bought the site, at 15530, 15540 and 15780 West Dixie Highway, from a company managed by Gabriel Boano of...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for The Elan Apartments in Lake Worth, Fla, about 16 miles southwest of West Palm Beach, Fla Greystar of Charleston, SC, recently broke ground on the project,...