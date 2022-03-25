Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Glazer Properties has bought the 48,267-square-foot Backlick Center in Springfield, Va, for $25 million, or $518/sf Crow Holdings of Dallas sold the retail property, at 6651-6691 Backlick Road, which it had purchased in 2017 for...
Sunstone Hotel Investors has sold two properties with 725 rooms in Chicago for $1295 million, or $178,620/room, to Magna Hospitality Group The Irvine, Calif, REIT sold the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown, at 600 North State St, and the...
The market for collateralized loan obligations backed by commercial mortgages has softened in recent weeks, with spreads widening in the face of tepid investor demand While general market volatility is partly to blame, the market's been inundated...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...
Orlando Business Journal Ulster Development Inc has sold the GAI Building, a 106,966-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The local company sold the property, at 618 East South St, to Denholtz Properties of Red Bank, NJ, for an undisclosed...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management has bought The Commons, a 280-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $7775 million, or about $277,679/unit An affiliate of Ares Management Corp...
Element Property Co has paid $3365 million, or $221,381/unit, for Paseo Del Sol, a 152-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from AndMark Management Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Houston Business Journal PBC Interests has bought the 126,000-square-foot Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center in Seguin, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Houston company has hired Edge...
SimonCRE has paid $278 million, or $11730/sf, for Costco Plaza, a 237,000-square-foot shopping center in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer purchased the property from Tryperion Partners of Los Angeles in a deal brokered by Faris Lee...