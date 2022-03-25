Log In or Subscribe to read more
A Great Neck, NY, investor group has put the 54,150-square-foot retail building at 100-02 Rockaway Blvd in Queens, NY, on the sales market RIPCO Real Estate has been hired to market the property for sale It’s expected to sell for $26 million,...
Cincinnaticom Crawford Hoying is planning to build the 171-room Hotel Celare in Cincinnati The Dublin, Ohio, developer expects to break ground on the property later this year, with completion slated for 2024 It’s being constructed at 310...
Prestige Property New York is offering for sale the 63,260-square-foot office/industrial building at 129-09 26th Ave in the College Point section of Queens, NY The company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors of New York to market the property for sale...
Chicago Business Journal A venture of G Carter Group and P3 Markets will break ground this September on the Halim A Flowers Center, an affordable-housing project with 50 units of transitional housing, as well as apartments, condominiums and...
Bayer, a German real estate investor, is offering for sale 546,000 square feet of office and data-center space at the southwest corner of Lindbergh and Olive boulevards in Creve Coeur, Mo, about 15 miles west of St Louis The space consists of two...
Crain’s Chicago Business Health Care Service Corp, the parent company of Blue Cross & Blue Shield, has agreed to lease 133,077 square feet of office space at 3500 Lacey Road in Downers Grove, Ill, about 24 miles west of Chicago The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Davis Cos has sold the Andrus, a 139,540-square-foot office property in Minneapolis, for $23 million, or $16483/unit The Boston company, which had acquired the property in 2017 for $203 million,...
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development is planning to build Eastland Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property totaling 103 million square feet in Harper Woods, Mich The Riverside, Mo, developer is building the property at 18000...
Dallas Morning News Todd Interests is offering for sale the apartment component of The National mixed-use tower in downtown Dallas JLL has been hired to market the 324-unit National Residences An asking price was not known National Residences takes...