South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has bought a development site in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $57 million The Miami developer bought the site, at 15530, 15540 and 15780 West Dixie Highway, from a company managed by Gabriel Boano of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Bluerock and ArchCo Residential has sold the Motif Apartments, a 385-unit property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $506,494/unit Thomas Tomanek & Associates bought the property,...
Rentvcom IDC Logistics has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 553,000 square feet in Fontana, Calif, and Garden City, Ga The Los Angeles logistics firm will occupy the 189,500-sf property at 10840 Cherry Ave in Fontana and the...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is developing The Casey, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is building the property at 4250 Gridiron Road, as part of the 242-acre Frisco Station...
Cincinnaticom Crawford Hoying is planning to build the 171-room Hotel Celare in Cincinnati The Dublin, Ohio, developer expects to break ground on the property later this year, with completion slated for 2024 It’s being constructed at 310...
Crain’s New York Business Nonprofit developer Phipps Houses has filed plans with New York City to move ahead with the fifth and final phase of Rockaway Village, a 1,700-unit affordable housing complex in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, NY...
REBusiness Online Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on the 261,362-square-foot industrial property at 7409 South 202nd St in Kent, Wash, about 17 miles south of Seattle The Indianapolis developer, which is building the property on a speculative...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...