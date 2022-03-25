Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Pier Property Group is welcoming the first tenants to its Flats at Dorsett Ridge, a 214-unit apartment property in Maryland Heights, Mo, about 20 miles west of St Louis The St Louis investor and developer broke ground on the $45...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of Flyers Energy has acquired a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling more than 168,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $135 million, or about $8036/sf An affiliate of Key Services sold the...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has proposed building a 364-unit apartment complex in Knightdale, NC, about 13 miles east of Raleigh, NC The project, which will include 30 townhomes, is being planned for a 27-acre L-shaped parcel...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has bought a development site in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $57 million The Miami developer bought the site, at 15530, 15540 and 15780 West Dixie Highway, from a company managed by Gabriel Boano of...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for The Elan Apartments in Lake Worth, Fla, about 16 miles southwest of West Palm Beach, Fla Greystar of Charleston, SC, recently broke ground on the project,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Bluerock and ArchCo Residential has sold the Motif Apartments, a 385-unit property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $506,494/unit Thomas Tomanek & Associates bought the property,...
Rentvcom IDC Logistics has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 553,000 square feet in Fontana, Calif, and Garden City, Ga The Los Angeles logistics firm will occupy the 189,500-sf property at 10840 Cherry Ave in Fontana and the...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is developing The Casey, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is building the property at 4250 Gridiron Road, as part of the 242-acre Frisco Station...