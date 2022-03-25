Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cincinnaticom Crawford Hoying is planning to build the 171-room Hotel Celare in Cincinnati The Dublin, Ohio, developer expects to break ground on the property later this year, with completion slated for 2024 It’s being constructed at 310...
Crain’s New York Business Nonprofit developer Phipps Houses has filed plans with New York City to move ahead with the fifth and final phase of Rockaway Village, a 1,700-unit affordable housing complex in the Far Rockaway section of Queens, NY...
REBusiness Online Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on the 261,362-square-foot industrial property at 7409 South 202nd St in Kent, Wash, about 17 miles south of Seattle The Indianapolis developer, which is building the property on a speculative...
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings is building Lincoln Commerce Center, a nearly 2 million-square-foot industrial project in Lincoln County, NC The six-building property is being developed on about 230 acres near state highways 16 and 73 Its...
Charlotte Business Journal Logistics Plus has agreed to fully lease a 497,989-square-foot industrial building in Rock Hill, SC, about 27 miles southwest of Charlotte, NC The Erie, Pa, transportation and logistics company is taking its space at the...
Houston Business Journal PBC Interests has bought the 126,000-square-foot Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center in Seguin, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Houston company has hired Edge...
Dallas Morning News Billingsley Co has bought a 160-acre development site in Denton, Texas, where it wants to build a 900,000-square-foot industrial project The Dallas developer is building the property, with a mix of warehouse and distribution...
Dallas Morning News Construction will start later this spring on the Rock Island Business Park, with more than 450,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of c, Texas Molto Properties is developing the property on Hard Rock Road on...
REBusiness Online Walters Group has started work on the second phase of the 150-unit Cornerstone at Branchburg, an age- and income-restricted apartment property in Branchburg, NJ The property, restricted to tenants aged 55 and older, is being built...