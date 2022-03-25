Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has bought a development site in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $57 million The Miami developer bought the site, at 15530, 15540 and 15780 West Dixie Highway, from a company managed by Gabriel Boano of...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for The Elan Apartments in Lake Worth, Fla, about 16 miles southwest of West Palm Beach, Fla Greystar of Charleston, SC, recently broke ground on the project,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Bluerock and ArchCo Residential has sold the Motif Apartments, a 385-unit property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $506,494/unit Thomas Tomanek & Associates bought the property,...
REBusiness Online Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on the 261,362-square-foot industrial property at 7409 South 202nd St in Kent, Wash, about 17 miles south of Seattle The Indianapolis developer, which is building the property on a speculative...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crow Holdings is building Lincoln Commerce Center, a nearly 2 million-square-foot industrial project in Lincoln County, NC The six-building property is being developed on about 230 acres near state highways 16 and 73 Its...
Orlando Business Journal Ulster Development Inc has sold the GAI Building, a 106,966-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla The local company sold the property, at 618 East South St, to Denholtz Properties of Red Bank, NJ, for an undisclosed...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management has bought The Commons, a 280-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $7775 million, or about $277,679/unit An affiliate of Ares Management Corp...