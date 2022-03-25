Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $93 million of financing to facilitate the $131 million purchase and proposed renovations of the 320-unit Skyhouse Midtown apartment property in the Midtown area of Atlanta The 23-story property, at 1080...
Real Estate Weekly A venture of WeWork, private equity firm Rhone Capital and Hudson’s Bay Co has sold the 660,000-square-foot Lord & Taylor department store building in Midtown Manhattan to Amazoncom Inc for $978 million, or $1,481/sf...
Triad Business Journal An affiliate of Flyers Energy has acquired a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling more than 168,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC, for $135 million, or about $8036/sf An affiliate of Key Services sold the...
Santa Barbara News-Press Majestic Asset Management has paid $507 million, or $26053/sf, for Tech Park @ Engage, a six-building industrial property that totals 194,600 square feet in Goleta, Calif The Agoura Hills, Calif, investor, which was...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Bluerock and ArchCo Residential has sold the Motif Apartments, a 385-unit property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $195 million, or about $506,494/unit Thomas Tomanek & Associates bought the property,...
Commercial Observer Glazer Properties has bought the 48,267-square-foot Backlick Center in Springfield, Va, for $25 million, or $518/sf Crow Holdings of Dallas sold the retail property, at 6651-6691 Backlick Road, which it had purchased in 2017 for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties continued their near non-stop escalation in February, climbing by 077 percent from January’s levels, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property...
Sunstone Hotel Investors has sold two properties with 725 rooms in Chicago for $1295 million, or $178,620/room, to Magna Hospitality Group The Irvine, Calif, REIT sold the 368-room Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown, at 600 North State St, and the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has bought the 280-unit Lirio at Rafina apartment property in Davenport, Fla, for $90 million, or about $321,429/unit The Atlanta investor acquired the property, at 1008 Laguna Loop,...