Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 362,000 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The Dallas developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2800 East Comstock Ave, about 18...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes Ram Realty Advisors is planning to develop the Ezelle, a 312-unit garden-style apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer is teaming with...
Orlando Business Journal CBRE has been tapped to market for sale the 193,463-square-foot office building at 220 Celebration Place in Kissimmee, Fla, about 21 miles northeast of downtown Orlando, Fla A California-based company calling itself WP 220...
South Florida Business Journal TM Real Estate has plans to build the Shalimar at Boynton Beach, a 250-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami developer has proposed constructing the 10-building property on a 125-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of residential developer Trademark Properties and local investor Prab Thangarajah plans to spend $34 million converting the former Fidelity & Deposit Building in downtown Baltimore into 220 apartment units The...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Mark Irgang is planning a 162-unit apartment building for 35 West 125th St in the Harlem section of Manhattan Irgang, head of real estate firm Irgang Group of Nyack, NY, will replace a two-story commercial...