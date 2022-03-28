Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal The Cedar Park, Texas, City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that will pave the way for Shop LC Global Inc to build its headquarters in that suburban Austin city The television shopping network had requested...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is set to break in May on a 477,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said the project will have two buildings along...
Austin Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is developing Westinghouse35, a 230,000-square-foot industrial property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Atlanta real estate company recently bought an 18-acre development site...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group is welcoming the first tenants to its Flats at Dorsett Ridge, a 214-unit apartment property in Maryland Heights, Mo, about 20 miles west of St Louis The St Louis investor and developer broke ground on the $45...
Orlando Business Journal Bossier Corp has plans to build a 320-unit apartment complex in Winter Garden, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Orlando, Fla The property, which is being called the Registry at Grass Lakes, has been proposed for a 20-acre...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has proposed building a 364-unit apartment complex in Knightdale, NC, about 13 miles east of Raleigh, NC The project, which will include 30 townhomes, is being planned for a 27-acre L-shaped parcel...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...
South Florida Business Journal AHS Residential has bought a development site in North Miami Beach, Fla, for $57 million The Miami developer bought the site, at 15530, 15540 and 15780 West Dixie Highway, from a company managed by Gabriel Boano of...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided $60 million of construction financing for The Elan Apartments in Lake Worth, Fla, about 16 miles southwest of West Palm Beach, Fla Greystar of Charleston, SC, recently broke ground on the project,...