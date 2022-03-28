Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc hasn’t yet completed its purchase of the Block 21 mixed-use property in Austin, Texas, five months after striking a fresh deal to buy the property for $260 million from Stratus Properties Inc Stratus, of...
REBusiness Online A partnership of investment firm FCP, developer Insight Property Group and nonprofit AHC of Virginia has acquired the 245-unit Camden Largo Town Center apartment property in Largo, Md, for $719 million, or $293,469/unit Camden...
Los Angeles Business Journal Ideal Capital Group has sold Elements 616, a 105-unit apartment property in Redondo Beach, Calif, for $745 million, or $709,523/unit The Clovis, Calif, investment firm sold the three-story property to an unnamed investor...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Anchor Equities Ltd and West Campus Ramsey Properties Ltd has bought the former headquarters of the San Antonio Express-News in that Texas city The real estate development venture acquired the property from...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co has bought a portfolio of three warehouse and distribution buildings totaling more than 900,000 square feet in Northlake, Texas The New York investment manager acquired the industrial portfolio from the developer,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $93 million of financing to facilitate the $131 million purchase and proposed renovations of the 320-unit Skyhouse Midtown apartment property in the Midtown area of Atlanta The 23-story property, at 1080...
Real Estate Weekly A venture of WeWork, private equity firm Rhone Capital and Hudson’s Bay Co has sold the 660,000-square-foot Lord & Taylor department store building in Midtown Manhattan to Amazoncom Inc for $978 million, or $1,481/sf...