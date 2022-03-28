Log In or Subscribe to read more
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $67 million of financing for the development of the 234-unit Boardwalk Apartments in Garden City, Idaho, which sits just northwest of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed along the Boise River Greenbelt at...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...
Guardian Real Estate Services LLC has secured $952 million of financing for the development of Slabtown Square, a 200-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through a money center bank and also lined up...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $93 million of financing to facilitate the $131 million purchase and proposed renovations of the 320-unit Skyhouse Midtown apartment property in the Midtown area of Atlanta The 23-story property, at 1080...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of Park Partners Residential and Independencia Asset Management has bought The Commons, a 280-unit apartment property in Orlando, Fla, for $7775 million, or about $277,679/unit An affiliate of Ares Management Corp...
Element Property Co has paid $3365 million, or $221,381/unit, for Paseo Del Sol, a 152-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from AndMark Management Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
A venture of Bay West Development and Forum Real Estate Group has secured $284 million of construction financing for the Maxwell, a 590-unit apartment property in San Jose, Calif Newmark arranged the loan through one of Australia’s largest...