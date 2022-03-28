Log In or Subscribe to read more
Monthly median rents at one-bedroom apartment units across the country have increased by 25 percent so far this year, outpacing the 19 percent growth rate during the same period a year ago, according to Zumpercom Median rents are now $1,400 That's...
Brooklyn Paper The Legal Aid Society is suing the owner of 111 Livingston St, a 434,000-square-foot office building in Brooklyn, NY, alleging the property is infested with mold The organization is seeking $2 million in damages and is looking to get...
Santa Barbara News-Press Majestic Asset Management has paid $507 million, or $26053/sf, for Tech Park @ Engage, a six-building industrial property that totals 194,600 square feet in Goleta, Calif The Agoura Hills, Calif, investor, which was...
Rentvcom IDC Logistics has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 553,000 square feet in Fontana, Calif, and Garden City, Ga The Los Angeles logistics firm will occupy the 189,500-sf property at 10840 Cherry Ave in Fontana and the...
REBusiness Online Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on the 261,362-square-foot industrial property at 7409 South 202nd St in Kent, Wash, about 17 miles south of Seattle The Indianapolis developer, which is building the property on a speculative...
Charlotte Business Journal The buzz is Amazoncom Inc has agreed to fully lease a 286,275-square-foot industrial building that’s under construction in Gaston County, NC The online retail giant is said to be leasing the smaller of two buildings...
Commercial Observer Development partners Bozzuto Group and Chevy Chase Land Co have signed six tenants for 34,264 square feet of the 117,000 sf of retail space at the Chevy Chase Lake mixed-use property that’s being built in Chevy Chase, Md...
The retail vacancy rate along the Magnificent Mile, a well-known shopping district in downtown Chicago, was 93 percent in the fourth quarter, according to CoStar data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield That's up from 59 percent a year earlier and...
Rentvcom Soma Capital Partners has paid $571 million, or $761,333/unit, for the 75-unit apartment property at 1430 Q St in Sacramento, Calif The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property from its developer, D&S Development, which was...