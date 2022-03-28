Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc hasn’t yet completed its purchase of the Block 21 mixed-use property in Austin, Texas, five months after striking a fresh deal to buy the property for $260 million from Stratus Properties Inc Stratus, of...
Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 362,000 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The Dallas developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2800 East Comstock Ave, about 18...
REBusiness Online A partnership of investment firm FCP, developer Insight Property Group and nonprofit AHC of Virginia has acquired the 245-unit Camden Largo Town Center apartment property in Largo, Md, for $719 million, or $293,469/unit Camden...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Zidan Management Group Inc has paid $1215 million, or $363,772/unit, for the Whit, a 334-unit apartment property in downtown Indianapolis The local real estate company purchased the property from its...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...
Rentvcom Nobell Foods has agreed to lease 66,200 square feet of office space at Gateway of Pacific, a 22 million-sf office and life-sciences property that is under construction in San Francisco The producer of plant-based food products was...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Anchor Equities Ltd and West Campus Ramsey Properties Ltd has bought the former headquarters of the San Antonio Express-News in that Texas city The real estate development venture acquired the property from...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co has bought a portfolio of three warehouse and distribution buildings totaling more than 900,000 square feet in Northlake, Texas The New York investment manager acquired the industrial portfolio from the developer,...