Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 362,000 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The Dallas developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2800 East Comstock Ave, about 18...
REBusiness Online A partnership of investment firm FCP, developer Insight Property Group and nonprofit AHC of Virginia has acquired the 245-unit Camden Largo Town Center apartment property in Largo, Md, for $719 million, or $293,469/unit Camden...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes Ram Realty Advisors is planning to develop the Ezelle, a 312-unit garden-style apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer is teaming with...
South Florida Business Journal MGM Hotels has proposed building a 13-story Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hollywood, Fla The hospitality company has proposed the 112-room hotel for a 15,063-square-foot development site at 1926-1934 Tyler St A...
South Florida Business Journal TM Real Estate has plans to build the Shalimar at Boynton Beach, a 250-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami developer has proposed constructing the 10-building property on a 125-acre site at the...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Mark Irgang is planning a 162-unit apartment building for 35 West 125th St in the Harlem section of Manhattan Irgang, head of real estate firm Irgang Group of Nyack, NY, will replace a two-story commercial...
Guardian Real Estate Services LLC has secured $952 million of financing for the development of Slabtown Square, a 200-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through a money center bank and also lined up...
REJournalscom Doran Cos is planning to build Bassett Creek, a 176-unit apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, developer will build the seven-story property at 10000 State Highway 55, about 15 miles west of Minneapolis It will...