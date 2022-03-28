Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc hasn’t yet completed its purchase of the Block 21 mixed-use property in Austin, Texas, five months after striking a fresh deal to buy the property for $260 million from Stratus Properties Inc Stratus, of...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $67 million of financing for the development of the 234-unit Boardwalk Apartments in Garden City, Idaho, which sits just northwest of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed along the Boise River Greenbelt at...
REBusiness Online A partnership of investment firm FCP, developer Insight Property Group and nonprofit AHC of Virginia has acquired the 245-unit Camden Largo Town Center apartment property in Largo, Md, for $719 million, or $293,469/unit Camden...
Los Angeles Business Journal Ideal Capital Group has sold Elements 616, a 105-unit apartment property in Redondo Beach, Calif, for $745 million, or $709,523/unit The Clovis, Calif, investment firm sold the three-story property to an unnamed investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Zidan Management Group Inc has paid $1215 million, or $363,772/unit, for the Whit, a 334-unit apartment property in downtown Indianapolis The local real estate company purchased the property from its...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes Ram Realty Advisors is planning to develop the Ezelle, a 312-unit garden-style apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer is teaming with...
Orlando Business Journal CBRE has been tapped to market for sale the 193,463-square-foot office building at 220 Celebration Place in Kissimmee, Fla, about 21 miles northeast of downtown Orlando, Fla A California-based company calling itself WP 220...
South Florida Business Journal MGM Hotels has proposed building a 13-story Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hollywood, Fla The hospitality company has proposed the 112-room hotel for a 15,063-square-foot development site at 1926-1934 Tyler St A...