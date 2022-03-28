Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom Doran Cos is planning to build Bassett Creek, a 176-unit apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, developer will build the seven-story property at 10000 State Highway 55, about 15 miles west of Minneapolis It will...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is set to break in May on a 477,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said the project will have two buildings along...
Austin Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is developing Westinghouse35, a 230,000-square-foot industrial property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Atlanta real estate company recently bought an 18-acre development site...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Anchor Equities Ltd and West Campus Ramsey Properties Ltd has bought the former headquarters of the San Antonio Express-News in that Texas city The real estate development venture acquired the property from...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co has bought a portfolio of three warehouse and distribution buildings totaling more than 900,000 square feet in Northlake, Texas The New York investment manager acquired the industrial portfolio from the developer,...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group is welcoming the first tenants to its Flats at Dorsett Ridge, a 214-unit apartment property in Maryland Heights, Mo, about 20 miles west of St Louis The St Louis investor and developer broke ground on the $45...
Orlando Business Journal Bossier Corp has plans to build a 320-unit apartment complex in Winter Garden, Fla, about 25 miles southwest of Orlando, Fla The property, which is being called the Registry at Grass Lakes, has been proposed for a 20-acre...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has proposed building a 364-unit apartment complex in Knightdale, NC, about 13 miles east of Raleigh, NC The project, which will include 30 townhomes, is being planned for a 27-acre L-shaped parcel...
South Florida Business Journal Mill Creek Residential has filed plans to build an 840-unit apartment complex in Aventura, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, developer has submitted a pre-application with Miami-Dade County officials for the 15-story project,...