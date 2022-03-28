Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 362,000 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The Dallas developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2800 East Comstock Ave, about 18...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
Orlando Business Journal CBRE has been tapped to market for sale the 193,463-square-foot office building at 220 Celebration Place in Kissimmee, Fla, about 21 miles northeast of downtown Orlando, Fla A California-based company calling itself WP 220...
South Florida Business Journal MGM Hotels has proposed building a 13-story Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hollywood, Fla The hospitality company has proposed the 112-room hotel for a 15,063-square-foot development site at 1926-1934 Tyler St A...
South Florida Business Journal TM Real Estate has plans to build the Shalimar at Boynton Beach, a 250-unit apartment complex in Boynton Beach, Fla The Miami developer has proposed constructing the 10-building property on a 125-acre site at the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...
Multi-Housing News A partnership of residential developer Trademark Properties and local investor Prab Thangarajah plans to spend $34 million converting the former Fidelity & Deposit Building in downtown Baltimore into 220 apartment units The...
Crain’s New York Business Developer Mark Irgang is planning a 162-unit apartment building for 35 West 125th St in the Harlem section of Manhattan Irgang, head of real estate firm Irgang Group of Nyack, NY, will replace a two-story commercial...