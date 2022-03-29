Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusinessOnline The 250-unit Greens of Hickory Trail apartment property in Dallas has been sold for an undisclosed price Details about the buyer and seller also were not available Greysteel brokered the deal Greens of Hickory Trail, at 8613 Old...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the latest phase of the Gates of Prosper mixed-use development in Prosper, Texas, about 35 miles north of Dallas Plans include a 140,000-square-foot Target superstore along US 380, between McKinney and...
Austin Business Journal The Cedar Park, Texas, City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that will pave the way for Shop LC Global Inc to build its headquarters in that suburban Austin city The television shopping network had requested...
Dallas Business Journal Ground is set to break in May on a 477,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth, Texas Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said the project will have two buildings along...
Austin Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is developing Westinghouse35, a 230,000-square-foot industrial property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Georgetown, Texas The Atlanta real estate company recently bought an 18-acre development site...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture of Anchor Equities Ltd and West Campus Ramsey Properties Ltd has bought the former headquarters of the San Antonio Express-News in that Texas city The real estate development venture acquired the property from...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co has bought a portfolio of three warehouse and distribution buildings totaling more than 900,000 square feet in Northlake, Texas The New York investment manager acquired the industrial portfolio from the developer,...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood is developing The Casey, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is building the property at 4250 Gridiron Road, as part of the 242-acre Frisco Station...
Houston Business Journal PBC Interests has bought the 126,000-square-foot Seguin Crossroads Shopping Center in Seguin, Texas, about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The Houston company has hired Edge...