Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has bought Marriott Boston Quincy, a 464-room hotel near downtown Boston, for $88 million, or $189,655/room The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from BlackPearl Capital of New York It...
Triangle Business Journal APG Global has bought the 176,778-square-foot office building at 5440 Millstream Blvd in McLeansville, NC, for $17 million, or about $9617/sf The Raleigh, NC, investor purchased the property from Starwood Capital Group,...
ABC News The federal government has greenlighted the Trump Organization’s $375 million, or $143 million/room, sale of the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, to CGI Merchant Group The Trump Organization had tried to sell the...
Sundance Bay has paid $415 million, or $136,513/unit, for Regency Square, a 304-unit apartment property in Yuma, Ariz The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Seagate Colorado Partners has paid $63 million, or $588,785/unit, for My Block Wash Park, a 107-unit apartment property in Denver The local investor purchased the property from its developer, the Sepic family,...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the latest phase of the Gates of Prosper mixed-use development in Prosper, Texas, about 35 miles north of Dallas Plans include a 140,000-square-foot Target superstore along US 380, between McKinney and...
Houston Business Journal The $1282 million loan against Houston’s KBR Tower has been defeased, or had its collateral replaced with government securities The loan, securitized through UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C4, matures in...
The Real Deal Extell Development has sold a three-parcel development site on Manhattan’s Far West Side to ZD Jasper Realty for $517 million The properties have nearly 119,000 square feet of buildable space, so ZD Jasper, of Great Neck, NY,...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc hasn’t yet completed its purchase of the Block 21 mixed-use property in Austin, Texas, five months after striking a fresh deal to buy the property for $260 million from Stratus Properties Inc Stratus, of...