Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has bought Marriott Boston Quincy, a 464-room hotel near downtown Boston, for $88 million, or $189,655/room The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from BlackPearl Capital of New York It...
Triangle Business Journal APG Global has bought the 176,778-square-foot office building at 5440 Millstream Blvd in McLeansville, NC, for $17 million, or about $9617/sf The Raleigh, NC, investor purchased the property from Starwood Capital Group,...
ABC News The federal government has greenlighted the Trump Organization’s $375 million, or $143 million/room, sale of the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, to CGI Merchant Group The Trump Organization had tried to sell the...
Sundance Bay has paid $415 million, or $136,513/unit, for Regency Square, a 304-unit apartment property in Yuma, Ariz The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Seagate Colorado Partners has paid $63 million, or $588,785/unit, for My Block Wash Park, a 107-unit apartment property in Denver The local investor purchased the property from its developer, the Sepic family,...
REBusinessOnline The 250-unit Greens of Hickory Trail apartment property in Dallas has been sold for an undisclosed price Details about the buyer and seller also were not available Greysteel brokered the deal Greens of Hickory Trail, at 8613 Old...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc hasn’t yet completed its purchase of the Block 21 mixed-use property in Austin, Texas, five months after striking a fresh deal to buy the property for $260 million from Stratus Properties Inc Stratus, of...
REBusiness Online A partnership of investment firm FCP, developer Insight Property Group and nonprofit AHC of Virginia has acquired the 245-unit Camden Largo Town Center apartment property in Largo, Md, for $719 million, or $293,469/unit Camden...
Los Angeles Business Journal Ideal Capital Group has sold Elements 616, a 105-unit apartment property in Redondo Beach, Calif, for $745 million, or $709,523/unit The Clovis, Calif, investment firm sold the three-story property to an unnamed investor...