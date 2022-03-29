Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has filed plans to build Soleste Village North and South, a two-building apartment property with 503 units in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company acquired the project’s development site at 2001...
REBusiness Online Kuehne + Nagel has renewed two industrial leases totaling 115,395 square feet in Plainfield, Ill The Switzerland-based logistics company renewed its 59,895-sf lease at Gateway Industrial III, with 160,230 sf at 1025 Columbia Road,...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the latest phase of the Gates of Prosper mixed-use development in Prosper, Texas, about 35 miles north of Dallas Plans include a 140,000-square-foot Target superstore along US 380, between McKinney and...
Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 362,000 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The Dallas developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2800 East Comstock Ave, about 18...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Orlando Business Journal A venture that includes Ram Realty Advisors is planning to develop the Ezelle, a 312-unit garden-style apartment complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Kissimmee, Fla The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, developer is teaming with...