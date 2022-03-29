Log In or Subscribe to read more
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built at the corner of Northwest 128th Street and US Highway 169 It will be part of the 55 million-sf Plains...
Monthly median rents at one-bedroom apartment units across the country have increased by 25 percent so far this year, outpacing the 19 percent growth rate during the same period a year ago, according to Zumpercom Median rents are now $1,400 That's...
REJournalscom Doran Cos is planning to build Bassett Creek, a 176-unit apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, developer will build the seven-story property at 10000 State Highway 55, about 15 miles west of Minneapolis It will...
Rentvcom Nobell Foods has agreed to lease 66,200 square feet of office space at Gateway of Pacific, a 22 million-sf office and life-sciences property that is under construction in San Francisco The producer of plant-based food products was...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group is welcoming the first tenants to its Flats at Dorsett Ridge, a 214-unit apartment property in Maryland Heights, Mo, about 20 miles west of St Louis The St Louis investor and developer broke ground on the $45...
Brooklyn Paper The Legal Aid Society is suing the owner of 111 Livingston St, a 434,000-square-foot office building in Brooklyn, NY, alleging the property is infested with mold The organization is seeking $2 million in damages and is looking to get...
Crain’s Chicago Business Franklin Street Properties is offering for sale the 195,098-square-foot office property at 909 Davis St in Evanston, Ill, about 15 miles north of Chicago The Wakefield, Mass, investor has tapped Newmark to market the...
Rentvcom IDC Logistics has agreed to fully lease two industrial buildings totaling 553,000 square feet in Fontana, Calif, and Garden City, Ga The Los Angeles logistics firm will occupy the 189,500-sf property at 10840 Cherry Ave in Fontana and the...
Cincinnaticom Crawford Hoying is planning to build the 171-room Hotel Celare in Cincinnati The Dublin, Ohio, developer expects to break ground on the property later this year, with completion slated for 2024 It’s being constructed at 310...