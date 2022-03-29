Log In or Subscribe to read more
Comunidad Partners has raised $300 million of equity commitments for its first investment fund, which would target affordable and workforce-housing apartment properties throughout the country, with a focus on underserved areas in the Sunbelt...
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has filed plans to build Soleste Village North and South, a two-building apartment property with 503 units in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company acquired the project’s development site at 2001...
Continental Development Co has lined up $276 million of construction/permanent financing from CTL Capital for its development, in a venture with Mar Ventures Inc, of the Los Angeles Chargers’ corporate headquarters and training facility in El...
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built at the corner of Northwest 128th Street and US Highway 169 It will be part of the 55 million-sf Plains...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the latest phase of the Gates of Prosper mixed-use development in Prosper, Texas, about 35 miles north of Dallas Plans include a 140,000-square-foot Target superstore along US 380, between McKinney and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Net cash flow generated by the Bank of America Center in Richmond, Va, last year declined by nearly a quarter, to $479 million, putting the $605 million CMBS loan against it at heightened risk A $505...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $67 million of financing for the development of the 234-unit Boardwalk Apartments in Garden City, Idaho, which sits just northwest of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed along the Boise River Greenbelt at...