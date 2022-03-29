Log In or Subscribe to read more
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Net cash flow generated by the Bank of America Center in Richmond, Va, last year declined by nearly a quarter, to $479 million, putting the $605 million CMBS loan against it at heightened risk A $505...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $67 million of financing for the development of the 234-unit Boardwalk Apartments in Garden City, Idaho, which sits just northwest of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed along the Boise River Greenbelt at...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...
Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided $47 million of construction financing for the proposed 127-unit Lumia Apartments in Azusa, Calif, which is 25 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley The loan is the third that the lender, an...
Guardian Real Estate Services LLC has secured $952 million of financing for the development of Slabtown Square, a 200-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore JLL arranged a four-year construction loan through a money center bank and also lined up...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $93 million of financing to facilitate the $131 million purchase and proposed renovations of the 320-unit Skyhouse Midtown apartment property in the Midtown area of Atlanta The 23-story property, at 1080...