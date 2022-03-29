Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has bought Marriott Boston Quincy, a 464-room hotel near downtown Boston, for $88 million, or $189,655/room The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from BlackPearl Capital of New York It...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has filed plans to build Soleste Village North and South, a two-building apartment property with 503 units in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company acquired the project’s development site at 2001...
ABC News The federal government has greenlighted the Trump Organization’s $375 million, or $143 million/room, sale of the 263-room Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, to CGI Merchant Group The Trump Organization had tried to sell the...
Sundance Bay has paid $415 million, or $136,513/unit, for Regency Square, a 304-unit apartment property in Yuma, Ariz The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Seagate Colorado Partners has paid $63 million, or $588,785/unit, for My Block Wash Park, a 107-unit apartment property in Denver The local investor purchased the property from its developer, the Sepic family,...
REBusinessOnline The 250-unit Greens of Hickory Trail apartment property in Dallas has been sold for an undisclosed price Details about the buyer and seller also were not available Greysteel brokered the deal Greens of Hickory Trail, at 8613 Old...
The Real Deal Extell Development has sold a three-parcel development site on Manhattan’s Far West Side to ZD Jasper Realty for $517 million The properties have nearly 119,000 square feet of buildable space, so ZD Jasper, of Great Neck, NY,...
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc hasn’t yet completed its purchase of the Block 21 mixed-use property in Austin, Texas, five months after striking a fresh deal to buy the property for $260 million from Stratus Properties Inc Stratus, of...