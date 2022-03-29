Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has filed plans to build Soleste Village North and South, a two-building apartment property with 503 units in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company acquired the project’s development site at 2001...
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built at the corner of Northwest 128th Street and US Highway 169 It will be part of the 55 million-sf Plains...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
REBusinessOnline The 250-unit Greens of Hickory Trail apartment property in Dallas has been sold for an undisclosed price Details about the buyer and seller also were not available Greysteel brokered the deal Greens of Hickory Trail, at 8613 Old...
Houston Business Journal The $1282 million loan against Houston’s KBR Tower has been defeased, or had its collateral replaced with government securities The loan, securitized through UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2012-C4, matures in...
Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on Kings Road Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 362,000 square feet in Nampa, Idaho The Dallas developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2800 East Comstock Ave, about 18...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...