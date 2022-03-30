Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Macklowe Properties and Dilmon LLC are seeking a loan of at least $11 billion against the 566-unit residential condominium project at One Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial district The loan would be used to...
South Florida Business Journal FedEx Ground has agreed to lease 501,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Medley, Fla The Pittsburgh logistics company, which specializes in delivering packages via ground transportation, is taking...
Dallas Morning News Prologis is planning to develop four industrial buildings totaling more than 700,000 square feet in Arlington, Texas The San Francisco industrial REIT is building the properties on New York Avenue near Interstate 30 They will...
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has filed plans to build Soleste Village North and South, a two-building apartment property with 503 units in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company acquired the project’s development site at 2001...
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built at the corner of Northwest 128th Street and US Highway 169 It will be part of the 55 million-sf Plains...
REBusiness Online Kuehne + Nagel has renewed two industrial leases totaling 115,395 square feet in Plainfield, Ill The Switzerland-based logistics company renewed its 59,895-sf lease at Gateway Industrial III, with 160,230 sf at 1025 Columbia Road,...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...