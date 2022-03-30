Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Shidler Group has bought the Riverland Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $10825 million, or about $392,210/unit The Honolulu company acquired the property from the Morgan...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pointer Real Estate has bought a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling 101,235 square feet in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood for $3225 million, or about $31857/sf The Miami company...
South Florida Business Journal GID Real Estate Investments has paid $14983 million, or about $389,169/unit, for Elan at Doral, a 385-unit apartment property in Doral, Fla The Boston real estate company bought the property from an affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News Prologis is planning to develop four industrial buildings totaling more than 700,000 square feet in Arlington, Texas The San Francisco industrial REIT is building the properties on New York Avenue near Interstate 30 They will...
AZ Big Media Ground is expected to break this month on Alta 99th, a 402-unit apartment property in Phoenix A venture of CP Capital of New York and Wood Partners of Atlanta plans to build the property at the southeast corner of Campbell and 99th...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Development Corp has been approved to build a 110-unit residential property in Dania Beach, Fla The Miami developer is building the eight-story property on a 124-acre site at 59 SW Third Ave and 114-134 Monroe...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has filed plans to build Soleste Village North and South, a two-building apartment property with 503 units in Hollywood, Fla The South Miami company acquired the project’s development site at 2001...
Triangle Business Journal APG Global has bought the 176,778-square-foot office building at 5440 Millstream Blvd in McLeansville, NC, for $17 million, or about $9617/sf The Raleigh, NC, investor purchased the property from Starwood Capital Group,...
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built at the corner of Northwest 128th Street and US Highway 169 It will be part of the 55 million-sf Plains...