Log In or Subscribe to read more
Western Wealth Capital has paid $130 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 880 units in Tucson, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager bought the properties from Weidner Apartment Homes in a deal brokered by...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Shidler Group has bought the Riverland Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $10825 million, or about $392,210/unit The Honolulu company acquired the property from the Morgan...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pointer Real Estate has bought a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling 101,235 square feet in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood for $3225 million, or about $31857/sf The Miami company...
South Florida Business Journal GID Real Estate Investments has paid $14983 million, or about $389,169/unit, for Elan at Doral, a 385-unit apartment property in Doral, Fla The Boston real estate company bought the property from an affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News A company represented by Pillar Commercial has sold the seven-story office building at 3939 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Dallas An Irving, Texas, investor bought the 117,173-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Lexington Realty Trust has sold a nearly 250,000-square-foot office building at 6555 Sierra Drive in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas IRA Capital bought the property, which is fully leased to utility...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $222 million, or $43960/sf, for three medical-office buildings totaling 50,500 square feet in Roeland Park, Blue Springs and Kansas City, Mo The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, purchased...
Fairfield Residential has paid $106 million, or $359,322/unit, for IDEA1, a 295-unit apartment property in downtown San Diego The San Diego investor purchased the property from its developers, Lowe Enterprises and LaSalle Investment Management,...
Commercial Observer Paceline Equity Partners has bought Marriott Boston Quincy, a 464-room hotel near downtown Boston, for $88 million, or $189,655/room The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from BlackPearl Capital of New York It...