Orlando Business Journal CBRE has been tapped to market for sale the 193,463-square-foot office building at 220 Celebration Place in Kissimmee, Fla, about 21 miles northeast of downtown Orlando, Fla A California-based company calling itself WP 220...
Crain’s Chicago Business Franklin Street Properties is offering for sale the 195,098-square-foot office property at 909 Davis St in Evanston, Ill, about 15 miles north of Chicago The Wakefield, Mass, investor has tapped Newmark to market the...
A Great Neck, NY, investor group has put the 54,150-square-foot retail building at 100-02 Rockaway Blvd in Queens, NY, on the sales market RIPCO Real Estate has been hired to market the property for sale It’s expected to sell for $26 million,...
Prestige Property New York is offering for sale the 63,260-square-foot office/industrial building at 129-09 26th Ave in the College Point section of Queens, NY The company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors of New York to market the property for sale...
Bayer, a German real estate investor, is offering for sale 546,000 square feet of office and data-center space at the southwest corner of Lindbergh and Olive boulevards in Creve Coeur, Mo, about 15 miles west of St Louis The space consists of two...
Dallas Morning News Todd Interests is offering for sale the apartment component of The National mixed-use tower in downtown Dallas JLL has been hired to market the 324-unit National Residences An asking price was not known National Residences takes...
Moinian Group is putting up for sale two neighboring redevelopment opportunities in Queens, NY, with an estimated price tag of $50 million Both properties are in the borough’s Corona section and are being offered through RIPCO Real Estate The...
Dallas Morning News Olympus Property Co is offering for sale the Mosaic, a two-building residential complex with 440 loft apartment units in downtown Dallas The Fort Worth, Texas, investor has tapped Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cawley Partners and Staubach Capital is offering for sale a 265,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The Dallas based venture has hired JLL to market the property, at 3150 Sabre...