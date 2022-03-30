Log In or Subscribe to read more
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $348 million of financing for the proposed 167-unit Elements Apartments that Vernon Group is developing in Santa Maria, Calif The loan has a three-year term, but could be extended by up to two additional years and...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $31 million of bridge financing to fund the purchase of two apartment properties in Southfield, Mich The New York lender funded the loans through its Dwight Mortgage Trust REIT They were arranged by Crossmark...
Continental Development Co has lined up $276 million of construction/permanent financing from CTL Capital for its development, in a venture with Mar Ventures Inc, of the Los Angeles Chargers’ corporate headquarters and training facility in El...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Net cash flow generated by the Bank of America Center in Richmond, Va, last year declined by nearly a quarter, to $479 million, putting the $605 million CMBS loan against it at heightened risk A $505...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $67 million of financing for the development of the 234-unit Boardwalk Apartments in Garden City, Idaho, which sits just northwest of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed along the Boise River Greenbelt at...
Multi-Housing News Goose Property Management is moving ahead with the development of a mixed-income multifamily property in Brooklyn, NY, after securing $876 million of financing from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group Galaxy...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Cortland has paid $1198 million, or about $404,730/unit, for the Santos Flats, a 296-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the four-story property from its developer, LIV Development...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of TA Realty has sold the 128,047-square-foot office and retail building at 2990 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, for $2478 million, or about $19352/sf The Boston real estate firm sold the property...