ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
Crain’s Chicago Business Fortinet has paid $208 million, or $22128/sf, for the 94,000-square-foot office property at 564 West Randolph St in Chicago The Sunnyvale, Calif, cybersecurity solutions company purchased the property from an affiliate...
Kansas Business Center Austin Park LLC has proposed building the 606-unit University Park Apartments at the corner of 163rd Street and University Drive in Olathe, Kan, about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kan The property will have 32...
The Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, La, just outside of Shreveport, La, formally has been placed on the sales market by Rialto Capital Advisors, the special servicer that's been handling the property's $40 million loan for nearly two years The...
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is planning to build a 1 million-square-foot data center in Kansas City, Mo The property is being built at the corner of Northwest 128th Street and US Highway 169 It will be part of the 55 million-sf Plains...
REBusiness Online Kuehne + Nagel has renewed two industrial leases totaling 115,395 square feet in Plainfield, Ill The Switzerland-based logistics company renewed its 59,895-sf lease at Gateway Industrial III, with 160,230 sf at 1025 Columbia Road,...
Orlando Business Journal CBRE has been tapped to market for sale the 193,463-square-foot office building at 220 Celebration Place in Kissimmee, Fla, about 21 miles northeast of downtown Orlando, Fla A California-based company calling itself WP 220...
REJournalscom Doran Cos is planning to build Bassett Creek, a 176-unit apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, developer will build the seven-story property at 10000 State Highway 55, about 15 miles west of Minneapolis It will...
REJournalscom Pier Property Group is welcoming the first tenants to its Flats at Dorsett Ridge, a 214-unit apartment property in Maryland Heights, Mo, about 20 miles west of St Louis The St Louis investor and developer broke ground on the $45...