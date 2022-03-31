Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Van Armen Properties has broken ground on a 144-room Hampton Inn by Hilton hotel in downtown Delray Beach, Fla The four-story property is being built on a 117-acre development site at 200 NE Fifth...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties is developing the I-4 Logistics Park, a 176 million-square-foot industrial project in Deltona, Fla The property is being planned for a development site next to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on Novel Beach Park, a 289-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Crescent Communities of Charlotte, NC, is developing the property in the city’s Westshore waterfront area It recently lined up...
Kansas Business Center Austin Park LLC has proposed building the 606-unit University Park Apartments at the corner of 163rd Street and University Drive in Olathe, Kan, about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kan The property will have 32...
Crain’s New York Business Macklowe Properties and Dilmon LLC are seeking a loan of at least $11 billion against the 566-unit residential condominium project at One Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial district The loan would be used to...
South Florida Business Journal FedEx Ground has agreed to lease 501,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Medley, Fla The Pittsburgh logistics company, which specializes in delivering packages via ground transportation, is taking...
AZ Big Media A venture of Oxford Properties Group and EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $2634 million, or $17698/sf, for Chandler Airpark, a two-building industrial property with 148,830 square feet in Chandler, Ariz Oxford, of Toronto, and...
Dallas Morning News Prologis is planning to develop four industrial buildings totaling more than 700,000 square feet in Arlington, Texas The San Francisco industrial REIT is building the properties on New York Avenue near Interstate 30 They will...