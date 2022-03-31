Log In or Subscribe to read more
JEMB Realty Corp has paid $170 million, or about $495,627/room, for the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, a 343-room hotel in Clearwater, Fla The New York real estate company bought the property from Dr Kiran Patel, a Tampa, Fla,-area entrepreneur The...
Boston Real Estate Times Landmark Properties has purchased North 116 Flats, a 150-unit student-housing property in Sunderland, Mass The Athens, Ga, company bought the property from Fountain Residential Partners of Dallas The purchase price was not...
A venture of Hampshire Cos, Claremont Development and Circle Squared has secured a $105 million loan against Rivet and Rivet 26, a pair of apartment properties with 362 units in Jersey City, NJ Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc provided the two-year...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Property Co has bought a pair of nearby apartment complexes in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood from Venterra Realty The properties, with more than 550 units, are Ilume, at 4123 Cedar Springs Road, and Ilume Park,...
Crain’s New York Business Macklowe Properties and Dilmon LLC are seeking a loan of at least $11 billion against the 566-unit residential condominium project at One Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial district The loan would be used to...
AZ Big Media A venture of Oxford Properties Group and EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $2634 million, or $17698/sf, for Chandler Airpark, a two-building industrial property with 148,830 square feet in Chandler, Ariz Oxford, of Toronto, and...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $348 million of financing for the proposed 167-unit Elements Apartments that Vernon Group is developing in Santa Maria, Calif The loan has a three-year term, but could be extended by up to two additional years and...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $130 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 880 units in Tucson, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager bought the properties from Weidner Apartment Homes in a deal brokered by...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Shidler Group has bought the Riverland Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $10825 million, or about $392,210/unit The Honolulu company acquired the property from the Morgan...