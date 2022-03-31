Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusinessOnline Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Sovereign Twin Creeks, a 366-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed Sovereign Twin Creeks, at 729 Junction Drive, opened last...
Crain’s New York Business Macklowe Properties and Dilmon LLC are seeking a loan of at least $11 billion against the 566-unit residential condominium project at One Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial district The loan would be used to...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $348 million of financing for the proposed 167-unit Elements Apartments that Vernon Group is developing in Santa Maria, Calif The loan has a three-year term, but could be extended by up to two additional years and...
Stonehill Strategic Capital last year funded 30 loans totaling $822 million, making it among the country’s most-active lenders against hotels The Atlanta investment manager, an affiliate of Peachtree Hotel Group, indicated it would remain...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $31 million of bridge financing to fund the purchase of two apartment properties in Southfield, Mich The New York lender funded the loans through its Dwight Mortgage Trust REIT They were arranged by Crossmark...
Continental Development Co has lined up $276 million of construction/permanent financing from CTL Capital for its development, in a venture with Mar Ventures Inc, of the Los Angeles Chargers’ corporate headquarters and training facility in El...
PGIM Real Estate and Wheelock Street Capital have made a $160 million equity investment in the proposed 10 World Trade life-sciences/office building that a development team led by Boston Global Investors is building in Boston’s Seaport area...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Net cash flow generated by the Bank of America Center in Richmond, Va, last year declined by nearly a quarter, to $479 million, putting the $605 million CMBS loan against it at heightened risk A $505...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $67 million of financing for the development of the 234-unit Boardwalk Apartments in Garden City, Idaho, which sits just northwest of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed along the Boise River Greenbelt at...