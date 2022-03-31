Log In or Subscribe to read more
JEMB Realty Corp has paid $170 million, or about $495,627/room, for the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, a 343-room hotel in Clearwater, Fla The New York real estate company bought the property from Dr Kiran Patel, a Tampa, Fla,-area entrepreneur The...
Boston Real Estate Times Landmark Properties has purchased North 116 Flats, a 150-unit student-housing property in Sunderland, Mass The Athens, Ga, company bought the property from Fountain Residential Partners of Dallas The purchase price was not...
REBusinessOnline Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Sovereign Twin Creeks, a 366-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed Sovereign Twin Creeks, at 729 Junction Drive, opened last...
AZ Big Media A venture of Oxford Properties Group and EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $2634 million, or $17698/sf, for Chandler Airpark, a two-building industrial property with 148,830 square feet in Chandler, Ariz Oxford, of Toronto, and...
Western Wealth Capital has paid $130 million for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 880 units in Tucson, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment manager bought the properties from Weidner Apartment Homes in a deal brokered by...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Shidler Group has bought the Riverland Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $10825 million, or about $392,210/unit The Honolulu company acquired the property from the Morgan...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Pointer Real Estate has bought a portfolio of six industrial properties totaling 101,235 square feet in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood for $3225 million, or about $31857/sf The Miami company...
South Florida Business Journal GID Real Estate Investments has paid $14983 million, or about $389,169/unit, for Elan at Doral, a 385-unit apartment property in Doral, Fla The Boston real estate company bought the property from an affiliate of...
Dallas Morning News A company represented by Pillar Commercial has sold the seven-story office building at 3939 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Dallas An Irving, Texas, investor bought the 117,173-square-foot...