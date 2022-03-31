Log In or Subscribe to read more
ShopOne Centers REIT Inc is looking to supercharge its purchase of grocery-anchored shopping centers It's formed a venture with London investment manager Pantheon and another institutional investor that has the capacity to make more than $1 billion...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc raised $18 billion of equity in January and February, according to an estimate by Blue Vault Partners That amounts to 51 percent of the $356 billion raised by the entire non-traded REIT sector during that time...
TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 27 loans totaling $193 billion last year, with $650 million of that coming in the final quarter That's up from $5263 million in 2020, but fell short of the $29 billion it originated in 2019, before the...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has completed its acquisition of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp and has sold a 39 percent stake in 95 of Monmouth’s 126 properties to an institutional investor for $587 million The Newton, Mass,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has struck a deal to buy Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 44 apartment properties and 54 retail properties in the southeastern United States in a deal...
Vornado Realty Trust last year leased 225 million square feet of office space in New York City at rents starting at $8326/sf, and 229,000 sf of retail space at rents starting at $14544/sf That compares to 2020, when it had leased 223 million sf of...
Simon Property Group, which in December had retired $82388 million of CMBS loans against nine of its malls, still faces seven CMBS loan maturities totaling $102 billion this year, according to analysis by Barclays Capital In total, the Indianapolis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Mortgage Trust in last year’s final quarter had originated $6 billion of loans, contributing to a record $146 billion of originations for 2021 In contrast, the company originated only $21...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust saw rental rates at its entire 171-property portfolio increase in the fourth quarter by an average of 35 percent, marking the first time all its markets saw quarterly rent growth since...