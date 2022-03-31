Log In or Subscribe to read more
MG Properties Group has paid $3025 million for a portfolio six apartment properties with 1,077 units in Reno, Nev The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from ERGS Properties, a local development and management company, in a deal...
The Real Deal Fairfield Properties has purchased The Wel, a 260-unit multifamily property in Lindenhurst, NY, for $147 million, or $565,384/unit The property, at 75 East Hoffman Ave on Long Island, opened just five months ago and was developed by a...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Van Armen Properties has broken ground on a 144-room Hampton Inn by Hilton hotel in downtown Delray Beach, Fla The four-story property is being built on a 117-acre development site at 200 NE Fifth...
Orlando Business Journal A venture of USAA Real Estate and Seefried Industrial Properties is developing the I-4 Logistics Park, a 176 million-square-foot industrial project in Deltona, Fla The property is being planned for a development site next to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on Novel Beach Park, a 289-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Crescent Communities of Charlotte, NC, is developing the property in the city’s Westshore waterfront area It recently lined up...
Crain’s New York Business HUBB NYC Properties has secured a $100 million loan for its purchase of a 361-unit multifamily portfolio on Manhattan’s Upper East and Upper West sides JPMorgan Chase provided the 10-year loan, which was...
Redwood Capital Group has paid $8675 million, or $231,333/unit, for Reserve Eden Prairie, a 375-unit apartment property in Eden Prairie, Minn The purchase price was first reported in the Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Redwood Capital, a...
South Florida Business Journal Big Move Properties has bought the 82,854-square-foot office building at 1100 West McNab Road in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $15 million, or about $18104/sf The Miami company acquired the property from Clark-Ohio...
Inman Equites has sold Kabana Waterfront Living, a 108-unit apartment complex in Daytona Beach, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investor sold the property to Bella Property, which is based in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region The...