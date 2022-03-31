Log In or Subscribe to read more
MG Properties Group has paid $3025 million for a portfolio six apartment properties with 1,077 units in Reno, Nev The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from ERGS Properties, a local development and management company, in a deal...
The Real Deal Fairfield Properties has purchased The Wel, a 260-unit multifamily property in Lindenhurst, NY, for $147 million, or $565,384/unit The property, at 75 East Hoffman Ave on Long Island, opened just five months ago and was developed by a...
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
Charlotte Business Journal Pantry Express has bought the Shoppes at Hanfield Village, a 91,000-square-foot retail property in Monroe, NC, for $282 million, or about $30989/sf A venture of KGI Properties and Arista LLC sold the shopping center in a...
Crain’s New York Business HUBB NYC Properties has secured a $100 million loan for its purchase of a 361-unit multifamily portfolio on Manhattan’s Upper East and Upper West sides JPMorgan Chase provided the 10-year loan, which was...
South Florida Business Journal Big Move Properties has bought the 82,854-square-foot office building at 1100 West McNab Road in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $15 million, or about $18104/sf The Miami company acquired the property from Clark-Ohio...
Inman Equites has sold Kabana Waterfront Living, a 108-unit apartment complex in Daytona Beach, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investor sold the property to Bella Property, which is based in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region The...
Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas, has traded hands Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit brokered the sale Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not known The...
Presidio Bay has paid $718 million, or nearly $542/sf, for Charleston Plaza, a five-building retail center with 132,590 square feet that straddles the Palo Alto and Mountain View border in California’s Silicon Valley The San Francisco...