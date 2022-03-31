Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
REBusiness Online EastGroup Properties Inc is planning to build Gateway Interchange, a seven-building industrial property with 655,400 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT is building the property at the northwest corner of Hawes Road...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Van Armen Properties has broken ground on a 144-room Hampton Inn by Hilton hotel in downtown Delray Beach, Fla The four-story property is being built on a 117-acre development site at 200 NE Fifth...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on Novel Beach Park, a 289-unit apartment project in Tampa, Fla Crescent Communities of Charlotte, NC, is developing the property in the city’s Westshore waterfront area It recently lined up...
Charlotte Business Journal Pantry Express has bought the Shoppes at Hanfield Village, a 91,000-square-foot retail property in Monroe, NC, for $282 million, or about $30989/sf A venture of KGI Properties and Arista LLC sold the shopping center in a...
South Florida Business Journal Big Move Properties has bought the 82,854-square-foot office building at 1100 West McNab Road in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $15 million, or about $18104/sf The Miami company acquired the property from Clark-Ohio...
Inman Equites has sold Kabana Waterfront Living, a 108-unit apartment complex in Daytona Beach, Fla The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investor sold the property to Bella Property, which is based in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad region The...
Kansas Business Center Austin Park LLC has proposed building the 606-unit University Park Apartments at the corner of 163rd Street and University Drive in Olathe, Kan, about 30 miles southwest of Kansas City, Kan The property will have 32...
Crain’s New York Business Macklowe Properties and Dilmon LLC are seeking a loan of at least $11 billion against the 566-unit residential condominium project at One Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial district The loan would be used to...