Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on 349-unit second phase of the New River Yacht Club in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Truist Bank provided $99 million of construction financing for the property, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal United Bank of Charleston has provided $5265 million of construction financing for a three-building industrial park that recently broke ground in West Palm Beach, Fla An affiliate of Vecellio Group is building the...
CIM Group has provided $1367 million of construction financing for Ililani, a 42-story condominium development in Honolulu The property is being at 615 Keawe St, about a mile south of downtown Honolulu and a mile east of the waterfront at Mamala Bay...
Crain’s New York Business TOT Developers has filed plans to construct two residential buildings totaling 330 units in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, NY One building at 1826 Fulton St will have 212 units and include a 135-vehicle...
Cincinnati Business Courier LXP Industrial Trust has paid $723 million for two properties with a combined 776,820 square feet in the 272-acre Logistics Park 75 industrial complex in Walton, Ky The New York REIT paid $49 million, or $9002/sf, for the...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital has completed the second and final phase of Legacy at Fitz, a 363-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo, about nine miles east of Denver Legacy, of Foster City, Calif, and Griffin...
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
REBusiness Online EastGroup Properties Inc is planning to build Gateway Interchange, a seven-building industrial property with 655,400 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT is building the property at the northwest corner of Hawes Road...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by Van Armen Properties has broken ground on a 144-room Hampton Inn by Hilton hotel in downtown Delray Beach, Fla The four-story property is being built on a 117-acre development site at 200 NE Fifth...