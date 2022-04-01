Log In or Subscribe to read more
Asia Pacific Capital Co has sold two apartment properties with 708 units in Las Vegas for $1297 million, or $183,192/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investment firm had acquired the properties in 2015, paying $304 million for...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial is planning to build Bridge Point Elk Grove I and II, a two-building industrial property that totals 207,900 square feet in Elk Grove Village, Ill, about 23 miles west of Chicago The Chicago developer is building...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on 349-unit second phase of the New River Yacht Club in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Truist Bank provided $99 million of construction financing for the property, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal United Bank of Charleston has provided $5265 million of construction financing for a three-building industrial park that recently broke ground in West Palm Beach, Fla An affiliate of Vecellio Group is building the...
Crain’s New York Business TOT Developers has filed plans to construct two residential buildings totaling 330 units in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, NY One building at 1826 Fulton St will have 212 units and include a 135-vehicle...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital has completed the second and final phase of Legacy at Fitz, a 363-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo, about nine miles east of Denver Legacy, of Foster City, Calif, and Griffin...
Mesa West has provided $703 million of financing for the acquisition, by a venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, of a pair of industrial properties totaling 314,449 square feet near Los Angeles JLL arranged the floating-rate...
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...
REBusiness Online EastGroup Properties Inc is planning to build Gateway Interchange, a seven-building industrial property with 655,400 square feet in Mesa, Ariz The Ridgeland, Miss, REIT is building the property at the northwest corner of Hawes Road...