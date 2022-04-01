Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Mexicor International has acquired the 66-acre former home of Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co in Houston The local beverage importer and distributor bought the property, with about 2 million square feet of office and...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital LLC has bought the Residences at Preston Park, a 266-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Newmark brokered the deal Residences at Preston Park sits on 15 acres at...
Rockledge Ventures LLC has purchased Hawthorne Towers, a 133-unit apartment property in Montclair, NJ, for $38 million, or $285,714/unit Hawthorne Towers LLC sold the property in a deal brokered by Gebroe-Hammer Associates Progress Capital arranged...
Providence Business News Capital Group Properties has purchased Warwick Center, a 160,000-square-foot retail property in Warwick, RI, for $1235 million Nuveen Real Estate, a New York institutional asset manager, sold the property and was represented...
Asana Partners has paid $865 million, or $39393/sf, for the Alexander and the Johnathan, two office properties totaling 219,580 square feet in Chandler, Ariz, about 23 miles southeast of Phoenix The Charlotte, NC, investor purchased the properties...
Mesa West has provided $703 million of financing for the acquisition, by a venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, of a pair of industrial properties totaling 314,449 square feet near Los Angeles JLL arranged the floating-rate...
MG Properties Group has paid $3025 million for a portfolio six apartment properties with 1,077 units in Reno, Nev The San Diego investment manager purchased the portfolio from ERGS Properties, a local development and management company, in a deal...
The Real Deal Fairfield Properties has purchased The Wel, a 260-unit multifamily property in Lindenhurst, NY, for $147 million, or $565,384/unit The property, at 75 East Hoffman Ave on Long Island, opened just five months ago and was developed by a...
ConnectCREcom CIBC Bank USA has provided $818 million of construction financing for 160 N Morgan, a 282-unit apartment property in Chicago A venture of Sterling Bay Co of Chicago and Ascentris of Denver is building the 29-story property at 160 North...