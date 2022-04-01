Log In or Subscribe to read more
Asia Pacific Capital Co has sold two apartment properties with 708 units in Las Vegas for $1297 million, or $183,192/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investment firm had acquired the properties in 2015, paying $304 million for...
Triangle Business Journal Friedlam Partners has paid $6335 million, or $158,375/unit, for the SoHo Apartment Homes, a 400-unit complex in Durham, NC The Teaneck, NJ, company acquired the property from a limited liability company affiliated with...
Triangle Business Journal L&B Realty Advisors has bought 18,500 square feet of retail space at the Twin Lakes Center retail property in Cary, NC, for $128 million, or about $69189/sf The Dallas real estate investment advisor acquired the space,...
South Florida Business Journal The Related Group has broken ground on 349-unit second phase of the New River Yacht Club in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Fla Truist Bank provided $99 million of construction financing for the property, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal United Bank of Charleston has provided $5265 million of construction financing for a three-building industrial park that recently broke ground in West Palm Beach, Fla An affiliate of Vecellio Group is building the...
CIM Group has provided $1367 million of construction financing for Ililani, a 42-story condominium development in Honolulu The property is being at 615 Keawe St, about a mile south of downtown Honolulu and a mile east of the waterfront at Mamala Bay...
Cincinnati Business Courier LXP Industrial Trust has paid $723 million for two properties with a combined 776,820 square feet in the 272-acre Logistics Park 75 industrial complex in Walton, Ky The New York REIT paid $49 million, or $9002/sf, for the...
Houston Business Journal Mexicor International has acquired the 66-acre former home of Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co in Houston The local beverage importer and distributor bought the property, with about 2 million square feet of office and...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital LLC has bought the Residences at Preston Park, a 266-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Newmark brokered the deal Residences at Preston Park sits on 15 acres at...
Rockledge Ventures LLC has purchased Hawthorne Towers, a 133-unit apartment property in Montclair, NJ, for $38 million, or $285,714/unit Hawthorne Towers LLC sold the property in a deal brokered by Gebroe-Hammer Associates Progress Capital arranged...