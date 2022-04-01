Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Mexicor International has acquired the 66-acre former home of Hewlett Packard Enterprises Co in Houston The local beverage importer and distributor bought the property, with about 2 million square feet of office and...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital LLC has bought the Residences at Preston Park, a 266-unit apartment property in Plano, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Newmark brokered the deal Residences at Preston Park sits on 15 acres at...
Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit apartment property in Fort Worth, Texas, has traded hands Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors unit brokered the sale Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not known The...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management is offering for sale the 239-room La Quinta Inn & Suites hotel in Chicago The local office of Hodges Ward Elliott was hired to market the property, at 1 South...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Property Co has bought a pair of nearby apartment complexes in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood from Venterra Realty The properties, with more than 550 units, are Ilume, at 4123 Cedar Springs Road, and Ilume Park,...
REBusinessOnline Castle Lanterra Properties has bought Sovereign Twin Creeks, a 366-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas The seller and sales price were not disclosed Sovereign Twin Creeks, at 729 Junction Drive, opened last...
The Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, La, just outside of Shreveport, La, formally has been placed on the sales market by Rialto Capital Advisors, the special servicer that's been handling the property's $40 million loan for nearly two years The...
Dallas Morning News A company represented by Pillar Commercial has sold the seven-story office building at 3939 Belt Line Road in Addison, Texas, about 15 miles north of downtown Dallas An Irving, Texas, investor bought the 117,173-square-foot...
Dallas Morning News Prologis is planning to develop four industrial buildings totaling more than 700,000 square feet in Arlington, Texas The San Francisco industrial REIT is building the properties on New York Avenue near Interstate 30 They will...