Asia Pacific Capital Co has sold two apartment properties with 708 units in Las Vegas for $1297 million, or $183,192/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Los Angeles investment firm had acquired the properties in 2015, paying $304 million for...
REBusiness Online Bridge Industrial is planning to build Bridge Point Elk Grove I and II, a two-building industrial property that totals 207,900 square feet in Elk Grove Village, Ill, about 23 miles west of Chicago The Chicago developer is building...
Triangle Business Journal Friedlam Partners has paid $6335 million, or $158,375/unit, for the SoHo Apartment Homes, a 400-unit complex in Durham, NC The Teaneck, NJ, company acquired the property from a limited liability company affiliated with...
Triangle Business Journal L&B Realty Advisors has bought 18,500 square feet of retail space at the Twin Lakes Center retail property in Cary, NC, for $128 million, or about $69189/sf The Dallas real estate investment advisor acquired the space,...
South Florida Business Journal United Bank of Charleston has provided $5265 million of construction financing for a three-building industrial park that recently broke ground in West Palm Beach, Fla An affiliate of Vecellio Group is building the...
CIM Group has provided $1367 million of construction financing for Ililani, a 42-story condominium development in Honolulu The property is being at 615 Keawe St, about a mile south of downtown Honolulu and a mile east of the waterfront at Mamala Bay...
Crain’s New York Business TOT Developers has filed plans to construct two residential buildings totaling 330 units in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, NY One building at 1826 Fulton St will have 212 units and include a 135-vehicle...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital has completed the second and final phase of Legacy at Fitz, a 363-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo, about nine miles east of Denver Legacy, of Foster City, Calif, and Griffin...
Mesa West has provided $703 million of financing for the acquisition, by a venture of Staley Point Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate, of a pair of industrial properties totaling 314,449 square feet near Los Angeles JLL arranged the floating-rate...